Several reports have confirmed that famed actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia after being diagnosed with aphasia las year.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” Willis’ family said in a statement.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” his family’s statement continued. “We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

The Die Hard actor has been diagnosed with a particular type of dementia called frontotemporal dementia or FTD. Frontotemporal dementia is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

