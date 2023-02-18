Chris Brown is NOT here for the backlash he’s receiving, and he’s standing his ground and speaking out.

This all started when Chloe Bailey announced the title of her second single, posting a picture of herself and Chris Brown with the caption, “2ND PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrownofficial.” The 24-year-old also revealed the release date, slated to arrive on February 24th.

While this new collab should be met with excitement and anticipation, it seems some fans had their own sentiments on the matter.

While Chris Brown commented under the post with multiple fire emojis, others took to time to remind folks of his past actions, specifically in 2009 when he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

One Instagram account wrote, “Is it really that difficult to not work with known abusers or do ppl in the industry just not care at all?”

Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do?



He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more… https://t.co/EsJAHsKSNx — Kiely Williams (@Kielyyyyyyyyyyy) February 17, 2023

Keily Williams, best known for being a member of Cheetah Girls and 3LW, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the situation. She quoted Chloe’s tweet by stating, “Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do?

He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay.

I am swatting the fucking air rn. Garbage. 🤮🤮🤮.”

While Chris Brown has had opportunities pulled from him in the past for the same reason, such as the Michael Jackson tribute at the AMA Awards, this time, Chris has some things to get off his chest.

Taking to his Instagram story, Chris addressed all the negative feedback stating, “If ya’ll still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire ass! I’m fucking 33! I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative.. You weird ass n*ggas are the same ones that TUNE IN every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the fuck out each other in front of the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my dick, disrespectfully.”

If that’s not enough, he goes on to fire back at Williams’ tweet… beginning with making fun of her lisp. He writes, “I’m getting kinda tired of Ya broken PROMITHIS PROMITHIS.”

If that’s not enough, he then goes after the fact that she’s unemployed.

“Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken … THE FACT that you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so lame… YOUR LIFE AND CAREER MUST SUCK RIGHT NOS.” Brown wrote. “Minding your business WOULDVE been best.. but I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes u financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for you and your actual maturity..’

Brown then diverse the attention to all the white celebrities who have been accused of something foul in their career.

He writes in another Instagram story: “’Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, beat the fuck out their wives, giving bitches AIDS. Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies 😏. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!”

On a happier tip, Chloe Bailey’s single with Chris Brown serves as the second single from her debut, highly-anticipated solo studio album In Pieces. The release date is slated for March of this year.