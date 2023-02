Today, DJ Drama releases “HO4ME,” a new song featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Lil Baby. The song has smooth, sensuous bedroom vibes and conveys the mood of a lady on the street and a freak in bed.

The song will appear on Drama’s upcoming record, which is set to be released this spring, and is the follow-up to his infectious, recently-released collaboration with Jeezy, “I Ain’t Gonna Hold Ya.”

You can hear the single and watch the lyric video below.

