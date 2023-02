Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion Are Still Going Strong, Share Valentine’s Toast

You can press pause on those Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine breakup rumors.

Last week, fans noticed that she no longer follows Pardison Fontaine on Instagram, which traditionally signals a break-up. Hollywood Unlocked captured the follower status below.

Putting that to rest on Valentine’s Day, Pardi posted him taking a shot with who is assumed to be Thee Stallion. The shot glasses were heart-shaped.

Also, Happy belated birthday to Thee Stallion!