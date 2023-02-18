Rihanna on First Days of Motherhood: ‘You’re a Zombie for the Most Part’

Rihanna has hit the pages of British Vogue, and she killed every single one of those pictures. Fresh off her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna’s story highlights what her journey into motherhood is like, summarizing it as a “headf**k.”

“You don’t sleep. At all,” Rihanna said. “Not even if you wanted to.”

She added, “Man, you’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to reveal their son’s name. He was born in May 2022, and the delivery was an intimate affair.

“It was just us as parents and our baby,” Rihanna said.. “You’re like, ‘They trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just … going home?’”

Rihanna didn’t know that she was pregnant again during the interview, but she mentioned she was open to more children.

During her epic Super Bowl performance. A presumed baby bump poked through Rihanna’s red jumpsuit as she performed classics like “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and more. Many fans wondered if this was a baby reveal. Indeed it is.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is pregnant. Speaking with NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson, Rihanna teased a surprise appearance during her performance. That appearance was her new baby.