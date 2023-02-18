The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the selection of five coaches and seven players as Finalists from the North American and Women’s Screening committees for NBA All-Star Weekend 2023. The Finalists will subsequently be presented to the Honors Committee for consideration as members of the Class of 2023.

The North American Committee finalists feature Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Dwyane Wade. The Women’s Committee finalists feature Jennifer Azzi, Gary Blair, Becky Hammon, and Marian Washington.

“Eleven first-time nominees make up this historic group of Class of 2023 finalists,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “It is an incredible honor to be named a Finalist for the Hall of Fame, and their recognition as a Finalist is evidence of the legendary accomplishments and dominance shown throughout their careers. The Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most distinguished classes the Hall of Fame will ever see, and we are extremely excited for this unparalleled collection of talent and achievement to be one step closer to Springfield.

Advertisement

“The Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most distinguished classes the Hall of Fame will ever see, and we are extremely excited for this unparalleled collection of talent and achievement to be one step closer to Springfield.”

The full Class of 2023 will be announced as part of the Hall of Fame Class Announcement on April 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Houston. Possible Enshrinees selected by the Direct Elect Committees may also be honored at the NCAA Men’s Final Four. The Class of 2023 will be inducted on August 11-12 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Cradle of Basketball.