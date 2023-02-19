As Ice-T accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last Friday, he addressed one aspect of being a star that does not seem to bother him: critics.

The 65-year-old hip-hop artist and actor, who accepted the star alongside his wife Coco and seven-year-old daughter Chanel, discussed cancel culture, addressing how people have been trying to cancel him since the beginning of his career, over four decades ago.

In an interview with Fox News, Ice-T said that people had “been trying to cancel me for 40 years… I’m difficult to cancel,” before continuing to explain that “I’ve already let everybody know all my flaws, all my vices and people rock with it.”

He also addressed online trolls and critics, saying that he turns the negative energy from critics into motivation, sharing his personal philosophy of “when someone tells me you can’t do it, that means I got to do it.” He referred to criticism as fuel, stating that “I eat haters for food.”

In December, the Grammy-winning artist shared an inspirational quote that read: “Everyone is going to hate you anyway…so you might as well give them a reason” with a post that said “Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN.”

Ice-T was joined by several celebrities, including Law and Order: SVU costar Mariska Hargitay, as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame