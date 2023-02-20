The GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop legends The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the details for the 2023 edition of “Roots Picnic.” The two-day festival, known for its comprehensive musical and cultural immersion, will return to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, 2023. This year, the weekend will begin with a special stand-up comedy performance by Dave Chappelle and The Roots at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2. The fan club presale begins tomorrow, February 21 at 12 p.m. ET, and the general on-sale begins Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. EST.

This year marks a very unique first, as multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Diddy will headline the festival, with The Roots performing a concert that includes decades of his classic tunes. Ms. Lauryn Hill will also co-headline and sing the entirety of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the landmark album’s debut. Dave Chappelle, an award-winning American comedian, playwright, television and film producer, and actor, will perform with The Roots on what promises to be a seismic, first-ever comedy set of this size. The amazing lineup also includes a big celebration of Philadelphia talent, featuring a headline set from Lil Uzi Vert, Eve’s comeback during Black Thought’s Live Mixtape session, DJ Drama, and Kindred the Family Soul.

“Roots Picnic” also invites attendees to enjoy the fan-favorite Podcast Stage, which will be anchored by live podcasts by Charlamagne Tha God. Tha God and Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, as well as Don’t Call Me White Girl, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, and, of course, Questlove Supreme, are among the songs on the album. In addition, the concourse features a variety of activations and engagements spanning from movies to social justice.

