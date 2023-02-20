50 Cent recently revealed in a new interview the reason why he wrote his hit song “21 Questions.”

Fif sat down for an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber where he talked about Dr. Dre not wanting to include the song on 50’s debut studio album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

“[Dre] said, ‘I know what this is. It’s N.W.A with just one member and you really don’t need it,’” 50 said. “He didn’t know why I wanted to put the record on.”

50 then explained that he wanted to add the record because he thought that it would be good for his love life. “I wanted ladies to feel like maybe they could fix me, and I had done so many push-ups. So I felt like, ‘This is gonna be good for my love life!’ I’m dead serious.”

Fif continued, “I thought that they would see some way that they could possibly fix me or understand me in a different way. And their favorite line on the song was, ‘I love you like a fat kid loves cake.’ When I wrote it, I was thinking, I love you, but too much of you is no good for me. Like a fat kid loves cake.”

Despite Dre not wanting to add the song to the album, 21 Questions peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 shortly after its release, making it the second song from the album to reach No. 1 after “In Da Club.” The album would go on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and would sell 872,000 copies first week. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ would end up being certified Diamond, indicating 10 million sales in the US.

You can watch the full interview below.