Blavity conducted an official launch event for their newest vertical, Home and Texture, Saturday (Feb. 20) at The Garden Room Atlanta. Home and Texture is the world’s first curated home, interior design, and commerce platform for Black and Multicultural Millennials. Atlanta socialites such as lifestyle influencer De’arra Taylor, Miss GA USA 2023 Rachel Russaw, fitness/lifestyle influencer Dayna Bolden, stylist Sneha Moore, realtor Barmel Lyons, and others were greeted upon entry to The Garden Room’s scenic floral backdrop, signature cocktails, a curated spread of delicious bites, live music from violinist Joy Black, and more. The 65 or so guests networked and learned more about Blavity’s new brand.

Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun and author/speaker Mattie James held a brief chat during the event. As guests gathered around them, the two discussed how Home & Texture came to be and the significance of continuing to curate safe spaces for young Black professionals to grow, interact, and have access to content made by like-minded individuals, particularly in the interior design arena.

“We’re yearning for long firm content that connects with us,” Mattie James says. “And we’re in these seasons where we’re buying homes and building families so the connection matters even more.”

Advertisement

You can see images below.