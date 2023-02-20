Chris Brown is calling cap on a report that he does not want Black girls in his VIP section. Hitting social media, one woman stated Brown banned Black women from being in his section at a London nightclub.

“We were supposed to go see Chris Brown,” the unidentified woman said. “We got there and there were thousands of girls lined up. Also, they claimed to be on the VIP guest list.”

“They told us ‘No Black girls allowed,’” another woman said. “You’re handpicking these white women.”

I mean it’s Chris Brown what did they expect? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/xmihWaDrjt — chakra khan (@Phind_) February 18, 2023

Chris would share a screenshot from his section where Black women were present. “STOP IT!” he wrote. “I have black queens all around me.”

Additional women shared their experiences.

Yeah Chris Brown is so uncomfortable around black women that he was the one that made sure she was ok and helped her over so she could be closer to him 😒 https://t.co/DUYqjcxnRa pic.twitter.com/zIdfUJMNxU — .. (@dojasalone) February 19, 2023

Chris Brown at a Club in London last night. pic.twitter.com/YC8OgLXb0h — KJ (@kjjpeg) February 18, 2023

