Chris Brown is calling cap on a report that he does not want Black girls in his VIP section. Hitting social media, one woman stated Brown banned Black women from being in his section at a London nightclub.
“We were supposed to go see Chris Brown,” the unidentified woman said. “We got there and there were thousands of girls lined up. Also, they claimed to be on the VIP guest list.”
“They told us ‘No Black girls allowed,’” another woman said. “You’re handpicking these white women.”
Chris would share a screenshot from his section where Black women were present. “STOP IT!” he wrote. “I have black queens all around me.”
Additional women shared their experiences.