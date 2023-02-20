Ice Cube has never been the type to shy away from political conversations. The legendary artist and businessman recently sat down with Wall Street‘s Maria Bartiromo where he discussed the current climate in the US and his BIG3 basketball league.

Cube stated that he’s been meeting with the MLB and NFL about ways to grow his BIG3 league. “We’ve been talking to owners of teams, some MLB, NFL,” he said. “We want real owners, guys who know how to promote the sport in their cities, a guy who knows the city. Not just a guy but investors who are familiar with the cities and very active in the cities they’re in. That’s part of our overall plan.”

Cube went on to say how America is very “uneasy” right now but hopes that his BIG3 league can make the cities that they travel to “a little better than [they] found them.”

“The country is very uneasy right now. Everybody got to do their part. The BIG3, we’re going from city to city this year. We’re not in our bubble like we have been in the last couple of years. We’re going to be all over the country this summer, hopefully making cities a little better than we found them when we leave. That’s our plan. I think it should be everybody’s plan. Everybody’s got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do to make things better?’ That’s the only way it’s going to change.”