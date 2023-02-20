All the Is have been dotted, and all the Ts have been crossed; Gervonta “Tank” Davis versus Ryan “King Ryan” Garcia — boxing’s most anticipated super fight — has been signed, sealed, and set for April 15 in Las Vegas.

Presented in cross-promotions with Showtime, DAZN, Premier Boxing Championship, and Golden Boy Promotions, the undefeated boxing stars will clash for the lightweight title and put their undefeated record on the line at a 135lbs catch weight. Sources say Davis (28-0) is the betting favorite with -200 over Garcia’s +160 and 66% implied chance of winning, according to Sports King.

The matchup will pit Garcia’s lightning-fast hands against Davis’s hard-hitting knockout power. While this will be Garica’s first fight in months, this follows Davis’s recent knockout victory over Hector Garcia last November. Garcia and Davis fight will be streamed by Showtime with a rematch, if necessary, set for DAZN should Garcia beat Davis in the first meet.

No official word of the media kick-off for Davis vs. Garcia at press time.

In related news, Davis pleaded guilty last Thursday (Feb. 16) to four counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash in November 2020 in Baltimore that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman. Davis’ sentencing is set for May 5, which means any potential punishment won’t interfere with his ability to compete in April.

Davis is also set to be arraigned on Thursday (Feb. 23) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in connection with a Dec. 27 misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. Davis pleaded not guilty after allegedly hitting the mother of his 1-year-old daughter with a “closed-hand type slap,” according to police, who said she suffered a small abrasion on the inside of her upper lip. She asked the court to dismiss charges in an affidavit filed on January. 24.