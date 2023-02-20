Latto, Allen Iverson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and More Celebrate NBA All-Star 2023 at the Hennessy Arena

Hennessy transformed Salt Lake City’s Edison House into the Hennessy Arena to bring Court to Culture to life during NBA All-Star Weekend. Almost 1,600 individuals traveled through the Hennessy Arena in 12 hours, enjoying activations at the crossroads of basketball and culture.

Musical performances by superstar Latto, Grammy-award-winning musician Kaytranada, and Kitty Ca$h were among the intimate, invite-only experiences at the Hennessy Arena. Daytime programming included a series of BIG Summit panels with Baron Davis, Danny Green, Cathy Engelbert, and Boris Diaw, among others. Victor Solomon’s art installations were also featured in Hennessy’s new NBA ad “Unshattered.”

Allen Iverson, DJ Drama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Jaylen Brown, Gary Payton, Deron Williams, Jose Alvarado, Iman Shumpert, Carlos Boozer, Joakim Noah, Scottie Barnes, Trey Murphy III, Jayden Ivey, and others were among those in attendance.

An immersive, digital court integration inspired by Allen Iverson that drew hundreds of All-Star weekend attendance and is available to consumers nationally through the end of the month at www.hennessy-arena.com.

You can see images from the event below. To learn more, visit Hennessy.com/US, Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.