Paul George, a Gatorade athlete and NBA All-Star, surprised the Salt Lake Sonics youth squad yesterday by announcing a $10,000 grant on behalf of Gatorade’s Fuel Tomorrow project. Last year, Gatorade launched Fuel Tomorrow to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in sports and fulfill their full potential. This donation will provide new uniforms for 150 child athletes and their coaching staff and help pay transportation and equipment costs.

Gatorade is the official Sports Fuel partner for the Hoopbus”Show SALT Love” programming in Salt Lake City this year, supporting a full weekend of events including community open runs, a kids clinic, 3×3 tournament, and dunk contest. Paul George took part in light drills with youth basketball players, stopped by the Hoopbus, engaged with the Salt Lake Sonics on the court, and served as one of the celebrity judges for the dunk contest.

To learn more about Fuel Tomorrow, visit gatorade.com/community.

