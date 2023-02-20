Rapper The Game Offers To Shoot The Fade With Wack 100 & Suge Knight ‘On Sight’

Rapper The Game has offered to shoot the fade with Suge Knight and Wack 100, warning them it’s “on sight.”

Wack 100 took to Instagram to call out Suge Knight for being a “failure,” before claiming that the Death Row Records co-founder’s son doesn’t actually belong to him.

“2002-2016 the release & return,” he wrote. “Suge Knight u can’t give me no advice. You accomplished failure. U own no mastered no real estate of real value. Only thing u can own is ur stupidity.”

Wack added in his caption: “1991-1997 What was gained was ‘ALL’ loss. Freedom , wealth & some peoples life…. I suggest u keep my name out ya mouth before I start to talk about who’s ‘Jr.’ that really is …. You’ve been warned.”

The Game then took to the comments section to threaten his manager, Wack 100, as well as Suge Knight.

“I’ll take the head up fade with both you n-ggas on sight,” he wrote.

During an interview with Akademiks in November 2021, Wack 100 said Suge Knight blames him for his 28-year prison sentence.

“Now, let’s be real, and I’mma speak on it ’cause he’s been speaking,” he said at the time. “And I don’t respect him at all no more. Zero. You can’t respect a man … I paid for this man’s mama’s funeral.

“I sent a muthafuckin’ wire at a time when we wasn’t even talkin’ and gettin’ along. But out of our respect, because he was who he was and opened a few doors for me.

“For me to hear recordings of this man saying I’m the reason why he got 28 years, like I’m the muthafucka that was driving the truck, is crazy.”