Snoop Dogg is one of, if not the most notable face in all of hip hop, and stays relatively controversy free. That is, until a recent promo for his 19 Crimes wine caught the attention of shoppers at a Georgia grocery store, some of whom called the promo “offensive.”

According to WSB-TV channel 2, shoppers of a Kroger in Peachtree City, GA were greeted to a life size cut out of Snoop promoting his 19 Crimes wine. The cut out also came with bottles of the wine. However, it was not the promo itself that caused frustration among some of the shoppers, it was the placement. Next to the promo was a display that read messages like “Dream Like Martin” and “Say it loud, ‘I’m Black and I’m proud.'”

Some customers say selling wine has nothing to do with celebrating Black History Month. https://t.co/fdC3KNnqw0 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 17, 2023

Shoppers voiced their frustration because they thought that the message was a “slap in the face” during Black History Month.

“I just felt that it was offensive,” Johnnie Jones, a former president of the Peachtree City NAACP said. “They really promoting alcohol. Proud of drinking wine? No. We’re proud of the Tuskegee Airmen whose shoulders I stand on.”

“It’s very negative,” another customer said. “They’re really promoting alcohol.”