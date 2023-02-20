Brittney Griner is set to return to the WNBA in the upcoming season, as it has been reported she’s signed a new one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury. The news follows Griner recent high-profile 10-month imprisonment in Russia, in which she vowed to return to professional basketball following her release in December.

It’s a great day to be a Phoenix Mercury 🐐 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 18, 2023

“I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season,” said Griner during a press conference. “And in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

The 32-year-old center rejoins the Mercury with a $165,100 deal that will enable the organization to secure two veteran minimum and two base minimum contracts within the salary cap for next season. Griner has been seen working out sporadically since her release from Russian custody last December.

After 294 days our sister came back home to where she belongs. In a three-part series we will journey through BG’s wrongful detainment and the joyous celebration of her return.



A sneak peak at Part 1 of 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖, presented by @BallyBet debuts now. pic.twitter.com/1lHFWhRR6y — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 16, 2023

Griner’s last game in the WNBA was back in 2021 when the Mercury lost to Chicago in the WNBA Finals.

Mercury has not officially announced the re-signing of Brittney Griner at press time. The WNBA’s 2023-2024 season begins May 19.

Griner and her wife were last seen on a public outing at this year’s Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.