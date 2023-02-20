The Kobe Bryant Trophy has been awarded to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as the 2023 Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Tatum led Team Giannis to a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game with 55 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. He set the NBA All-Star Game total point and quarter point records (27 points in the third quarter).

“I found out midway through the fourth [about the record],” Tatum said in postgame. “I think I had like 49 and Dame [Lillard] was like, ‘Yo, the record’s 52.’ He was like, ‘Go get it.'”

Tatum will return to Boston with the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy, named after his idol.

“It’s extremely special to me,” Tatum said. “My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after him, and I remember telling myself that someday I got to get one of those.”

Tatum garnered 11 of the 12 votes cast for MVP. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers (Team Giannis) received one vote.