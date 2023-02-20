Russell Westbrook will be moving across the hall of Staples Center. The future Hall of Famer has agreed to a buyout with the Utah Jazz and will join the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN, Westbrook’s agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, reports the point guard will receive the remainder of his $47 million deal with the Jazz and take on the starting role next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Before deciding to join the Clippers, Westbrook spoke with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and Miami HEAT. Westbrook told the Clippers for a chance to win a championship.

Before the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Westbrook as an overhaul for the team. For the season, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.