The NBA All-Star game always brings the stars out. This year, the opening video package included one of the biggest stars in Hip-Hop: JAY-Z.

Hov hit the screen for TNT to celebrate the “greatness” of NBA All-Stars past and present but took a special moment to salute his brother LeBron James on his continued success.

“Being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time, that’s excellence,” he said. “Long after you’ve gone, people, they’re looking at your name. That’s what greatness is. There’s not many you can compare LeBron to. 19-time All-Star, a remarkable feat. The all-time scorer, all-time. I mean, what can you say?

Advertisement

“I’ve known LeBron since he was in high school. There was a lot of talk about how amazing he was. We were convinced this guy was super special. He’s been through plenty iterations of the game, and each era, he’s been the best. The chosen one, that’s it.”

That “What can you say” opens a run of electric highlights, scored by Hov’s Black Album single “What More Can I Say?” The video captures images of LeBron throughout the year and a couple of special moments between Hov and King James dating back as far as 2003.