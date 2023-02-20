As much as it is about sports, it’s also a party. During the NBA All-Star Game, Lindsey Vonn was spotted pouring up Gabrielle Union a shot of Lobos 1707’s Extra Anejo from her Lobos branded tequila satchel courtside at tonight’s NBA All-Star Game.

Lindsey Vonn is in a relationship with Diego Osorio, the Founder and CCO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. Lobos 1707 is also known for its iconic group of investors, which includes legendary athlete and cultural icon, LeBron James, actor and businessman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, entertainer and businesswoman, Paris Hilton, and many more.