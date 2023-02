The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend is in the books. After JAY-Z’s opening video and before the players took the court, Post Malone and 21 Savage delivered a performance of their hit single “Rock Star.” The single was part of a medley of additional Post Malone singles.

Late last year, Post Malone’s single, “Sunflower,” which features Swae Lee, became the highest-certified single in the history of RIAA. The new single is officially 17x platinum.