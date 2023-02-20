Want dinner with YG? Just drop $1,000 and you can eat with him before his show.

YG dropped special packages for his upcoming birthday shows in California. One show is on March 10, and the second on March 12. Beforehand, YG will have a meet and greet dinner, including a five-star three-course meal, open bar, and photo. All for the price of $1,000.

“I said I would never come back to the observatory but here I am, BDAY VIBES LIVE CONCERT put that shitt on & come Fuck with me. UPSCALE EVENT! Tickets on www.4hunnid.com/tour,” YG wrote on Instagram.

EArleir this month, YG headlined a sold-out event at the Kia Forum on Thursday night as part of “The Red Cup Tour,” with Oh Geesy, KalanFrFr, Day Sulan, and D3SZN as opening performers.

LA’s “hometown hero” surprised a sold-out 18,000-person crowd by reuniting with DJ Mustard and notable guests such as 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Tyga, Roddy Rich, Ty Dolla $ign, and Blxst. YG played his best singles for the city of Inglewood, including “Toot it and Boot it,” “Left Right,” “I Just Wanna Party,” “You Broke,” “BPT,” and others, across the block from where he recorded his early music in his mother’s garage.

“The Red Cup Tour” follows the release of YG’s most recent album, “I Got Issues,” on Sept. 30, 2022, through Def Jam. It debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list, while its lead single, “Toxic,” debuted at No. 1 on US radio charts. The 17-city tour began on Jan. 20 and will stop in places such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, and others before concluding on Feb. 23 in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

You can see the setlist and a collection of photos below.

