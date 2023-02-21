Beats Fit Pro has experienced rapid success since its November 2021 launch, and in 2022 it surpassed all other Beats fitness headphones in sales. Today, Beats announced that starting on Feb. 23, these cutting-edge true wireless earbuds will be offered in three vibrant new colors: Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue.

Beats enlisted singer, songwriter, and actress Chlöe Bailey and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe for their new “LOCK IN. WORK OUT” campaign. Chlöe can be seen putting the Beats Fit Pro earbuds through their paces in a high-energy :30 video while she performs everything from dancing to boxing, showcasing their exceptional secure fit and adaptability. Her brand-new song “Body Do,” off her much anticipated upcoming solo album, In Pieces, makes its film debut.

“Whether I’m getting ready for a big performance or simply doing my daily workout to maintain a healthy mind and body, I love the versatility of Beats Fit Pro. It is literally an everyday essential for me. I use it to power my workouts or even in my daily routine when I want to block out the noise,” says Chlöe Bailey.

When wearing Beats Fit Pro on the court, Frances Tiafoe displays his quickness and toughness in a combination of super slow-motion and high-speed video.

“I love music. Especially hip-hop and afro beats. Getting ready for practice and matches while vibing out to my favorite songs is a huge part of my training process. Beats Fit Pro are the only earphones that deliver the sound and fit I need,” says Frances Tiafoe.

.@chloebailey is all the motivation you need. Up your game in the new Beats Fit Pro color collection, featuring a secure-fit wing tip to enhance your performance in the gym and beyond. Available 2/23.



🎵: "Body Do” by Chlöe Bailey, from her forthcoming album IN PIECES – out 3/31 pic.twitter.com/YUiIhSPNf0 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) February 21, 2023

Beats Fit Pro in Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow, and Coral Pink will be available for purchase globally at Apple.com, Apple Store locations and authorized resellers for $199.99 (US), beginning Thursday, February 23rd.