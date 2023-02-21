Da Brat is expecting a child! The 48-year-old Chicago-born rapper and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, exclusively reveal the pregnancy to PEOPLE magazine.

“It’s been quite a journey, there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,” Da Brat said.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!'” Harris-Dupart said. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

Harris-Dupart is a previous mother of three, Da Brat stated a child is a life surprise for her. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

She added her wife changed her perspective, “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

Da Brat Reveals Pregnancy at 48: 'I Thought It Wasn't in the Cards for Me' https://t.co/YdNN2Hw8j9 — People (@people) February 21, 2023

Da Brat and her fiancee Jessica “Judy” Depart, officially tied the knot on 2/22/22. According to PEOPLE, the two chose the special date for their Georgia-based event.

The wedding was held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, GA, with 100 guests attending, including Jermaine Dupri, Lisa Ray McCoy, Eva Marcille, Rickey Smiley, and more.

After the ceremony, Da Brat told PEOPLE that she was thrilled to call Dupart her wife while revealing before the wedding the tandem had “so many things going on, and so many decisions to make.”

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” Da Brat said. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

You can head over to PEOPLE to see the full run of exclusive pictures and more details on the picture here and the wedding here.