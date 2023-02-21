The defense attorney in the XXXTentacion murder case revealed yesterday that one of Drake’s armed security guards confronted a process server sent to deliver a subpoena to the rapper. The guard would end up refusing the subpoena and kicking it down a driveway back to the server.

According to the Miami Herald, Mauricio Padilla, the lawyer for Dedrick Williams, one of the men on trial for murdering XXXTentacion, issued a subpoena for Drake to deliver a deposition later this month. Padilla stated that when the server tried to give the subpoena to Drake at his Beverly Hills home on Valentine’s Day, he was confronted by Drake’s security guards to refuse the subpoena.

Process servers tried to serve @Drake with a subpoena at his Beverly Hills home on Valentine's Day. It didn't go well.



"Apparently, Drake’s staff believes that physically kicking the subpoena is a legally sound way of refusing service." pic.twitter.com/EpoHvIr35f — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 20, 2023

In the transcript of Padilla’s account, the security guards are telling the server that the home is a private residence and telling him to get off the property. When the server says that Drake is being served, the security responds, saying, “no one is being served.” The server even says at the end that he likes Drake.

This is about the three-defendant trial in Florida over the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion. Drake is supposed to do a Zoom deposition on Friday. As this document explains, the process servers who went to Drake’s mansion really went all out trying to appeal to his people. pic.twitter.com/ZbEEEGCYXg — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 20, 2023

Drake is being called to the trial due to his beef with XXXTentacion. In 2018, the late Florida artist posted on his IG story that if he were killed then Drake would be behind the murder. “IF ANYONE TRIES TO KILL ME IT WAS @champagnepapi IM snitching RN,” XXX wrote four months before his death.