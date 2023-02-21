Gunna was released from jail in December of last year. Shortly after his release, a video from inside the courtroom was released showing Gunna confirming statements being made by the judge regarding the nature of YSL and the RICO case. The video made its way around social media, with many believing that Gunna snitched on Young Thug, who is being labeled as the leader of a criminal enterprise, to get out of jail.

Following an article by Okayplayer, who sought the word from legal experts about the Alford Plea that Gunna took to get out of jail and whether or not it involved snitching, Gunna’s legal team commented on the article further asserting that their client did not snitch.

“Gunna has never been interviewed by or cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors in the RICO case,” the statement from Gunna’s legal team read. “Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf.”

They added, “What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant.”

Full statement from attorney Sadow:



(Transparency: I, of course, reached out when I was reporting this story. They initially declined to comment out of concern that it wouldn’t help quiet the snitching rumors which were trending online a lot in January.) pic.twitter.com/3mR4vCJ2dp — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) February 19, 2023

Gunna has been battling snitch allegations since the first day of his release. He has even released a statement saying that he did not snitch.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement shortly after his release from jail.

Gunna initially faced five years in jail if he was convicted on all charges relating to his role in the YSL RICO case. However, he was released from jail after entering the Alford plea, where he maintained his innocence but admitted that the evidence could incriminate him.