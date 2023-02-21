Jim Jones Salutes Pharrell on New Louis Vuitton Position: ‘We Going To Call Him Pharrell Louis’

Jim Jones is happy to see Pharrell Williams take the top spot of menswear for Louis Vuitton. Jones was tracked down by TMZ, who asked for his input on the news.

“I think that Pharrell fills the position from Virgil in a great way, and I think Virgil would be very satisfied with who they chose to pick to fill that position.”

Jones recalled when he and Cam’ron worked with Pharrell on music, and he arrived in a fur coat. Not weird, right? Except it was in the summer.

“He was already ahead of his time when it comes to fashion and things like that. I tip my hat to Pharrell. I used to call him Pharrell Chanel, but now we going to call him Pharrell Louis.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Pharrell will take the role previously held by Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

Williams is the second Black American to be appointed to the head design position of the famed luxury brand.

The appointment of Pharrell looks to continue to build upon post-pandemic momentum, which has led Louis Vuitton to be the largest market-evaluated brand in Europe, launching Bernard Arnault, LVMH chairman, and CEO, over Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

At publishing, representatives for Pharrell did not offer a comment to the WSJ.

Throughout his career, Pharrell has become one of the biggest Hip-Hop producers of all time, individually and as half of The Neptunes. In the fashion wing of his career, Pharrell partnered with Japanese fashion icon Nigo to create Billionaire Boys Club and the Ice Cream sneaker brand.