The Tatum 1 is Jayson Tatum’s first signature shoe with Jordan Brand. The Tatum 1 is the season’s lightest shoe in Jordan Brand’s performance line, and it was created for the next generation of athletes.

The Tatum 1 is a product of a his want to wear a shoe connected to his foot and featured a TPU frame, wrapped in ground-contact form acting as an integrated traction pattern. The sneaker has minimal rubber on the toe and the ball of the foot to accent Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game. The forefoot has a sizable, cage-free Zoom Air bag that helps give maximum energy return without compromising court feel. The collar is cushioned for ankle support, and the mesh knit upper is sturdy yet light.

The Tatum 1 stands out for paying special attention to the design for children. Tatum wanted a shoe that young children could easily slip on and off of. Tatum collaborated with the Jordan Brand design team to help shape a kid-friendly version of his iconic sneaker that featured an exclusive, injected TPU tailgate mechanism for simple access.

“I want people to feel like they can connect to me,” says Tatum. “I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together.”

The Tatum 1 releases April 7 in full family sizing.

