The NBA just wrapped up All-Star weekend showcasing the brightest talents in the league. While that stage is showcasing the stars of today, stars of the future are rising the ranks of basketball, while cashing in on NIL deals.

Among those are high-school Basketball phenom and rapper Master P’s son, Mercy Miller, who recently aligned with Reebok. The future Houston Cougar will star in announcements for Allen Iverson’s latest sneaker. The deal was executed by the NIL influencer marketing agency Postgame.

Meanwhile, Mercy’s older brother, Hercy is currently putting in work as a member of the Louisville basketball team, taking his talents to Adidas, also executed by Postgame.

NIL is a relatively new program but is currently sweeping the nation across pre-professional ranks. Postgame Director of Athlete Relations, Aaron Hackett, details what makes NIL an essential part of the game.

“We see a lot of misconceptions in the headlines surrounding NIL with collectives, pay for play and the transfer portal,” said Hackett. “Working with both Hercy and Mercy on these two latest campaigns embodies the true intent of why NIL was passed. Allowing athletes to leverage their personal brand and collaborate with businesses to share unique and authentic stories.”

In an exclusive with The Source, Mercy and Hercey Miller discuss their NIL deals and what made their respective brands perfect for them.

The SOURCE: You are involved in some high-profile games these days. Is there pressure for you to perform with cameras – both TV and social media – on you at all times?



Mercy Miller: I have been working hard, and I’m humble and grateful God has allowed me to play on the big stage in high school. I’m creating a name for myself and also protecting my family name.

You just secured a NIL deal with Reebok, promoting Allen Iverson Sneakers. How does it feel to be aligned with an iconic brand and one of the most heralded basketball players of all time?



Allen Iverson is one of the greatest of all time. It’s an honor to be representing his sneakers, and it motivates me to keep working hard to achieve my goal of playing in the NBA.

You Will be playing at the University of Houston. The team is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation. What can you bring to a strong program next year?



Hard work and leadership.

You aligned with Postgame to get this NIL deal done. How did the agency make this easy for you?



Postgame understands me, my goals, and my dreams. I trust them to align me with brands that are meaningful to me.

The SOURCE: You are aligned with Adidas. What let you know that was the sports brand for you?



Adidas equals quality. My school, the University of Louisville, is an Adidas school, and I am proud to wear their brand.

You are currently playing at Louisville – how have you felt about the season so far?



This season is a journey. It’s all about growth and getting better as a team. We have a great coach, and we will make the non-believers believe. I continue to work hard on my game, spending my time in the gym

What does this NIL deal do for you and your future?



NIL deals give me the opportunity to work with high-profile brands that I am honored to work with. These are companies that I want to continue to work with during my basketball career and beyond.

Heading into the final weeks of the college season – what are you hoping to accomplish?



I let God lead me and continue to work hard on and off the court to be the best student-athlete and prepare for the NBA in the future.