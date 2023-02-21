The turnout was epic this weekend at Stunna Dior’s Black Bottle Birthday Brunch. The beautiful multi-talented model-turned-MC, Stunna brought NYC out for her huge celebration.

Stunna Dior



The party was packed door-to-door for the multi-talented rapper who has next. In attendance: Steph G, Cortez, Jaquae, Def Jam artist Live Mula, Trev Mulah, model Barbie Steph, Her new sponsor The Real Frento and much more. Belaire bottles were popping all over the building and were paired with Columbian inspired dishes as a compliment. Attendees were in full jubilee as DJ Mixxy Payne kept the party rocking. Attendees enjoyed hearing new Stunna Dior music and all agreed that a time was had! The event was sponsored by Belaire and hosted by the Pink Lily, a posh restaurant located at 157 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036.

Stunna began her career as a professional entertainer; modeling, music, acting and more. She has been featured in various mainstream music videos from: Megan The Stallions body double in her “B.I.T.C.H.” video and Ed Sheeran and Fire Boy Video for “Peru” to “Zoo York” with Lil Tjay feat Fivio Foreign and Pryah & Spice – No Long Talking; as well as, videos for Method Man, Smoove L, Pop Smoke and Famous Dex. She has also modeled for Adidas, Chris Brown’s Black Pyramid brand, Vera Moore cosmetics, Riichez by Gee, Shay Kawaii, Massage Envy and New York Fashion Week just to name a few with multiple popular fashion magazine features in a short span of time. On the flipside, she has branded her style by adorning Mariah Lynn, Kwoat Azia, Raz B and girlfriend.

Currently, Stunna is on the boards with her newest music video for “To Hott” at 8.2k organic views and “Big Dogg” feat. Brooklyn Drill artist K Goddess at 31k+ views; with much more exclusive tracks on the way.

Stunna And PR Extraordinaire Kim

Journalist Courtney Brown and Stunna Dior

photos by @sameasy_shoots