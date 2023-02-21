Do you happen to have a first-generation iPhone still in the packaging? You could be sitting on a nice amount of cash.

A first-generation 2007 iPhone recently sold for $63,000 in a Sunday online auction. The phone had never been opened and went for over 100 times the original cost.

CNN notes the bidding started at $2,500, but the 27 bids would inflate the number on LCG Auctions’ website to the final number. LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero stated the bids were between 10 buyers and the final bid came from “an individual from the US.”

The phone was owned by Karen Green who received the 8 GB phone as a gift but never opened it. Another iPhone she once owned sold for over $39,000.

The iPhone originally cost $599 and only had a 3.5-inch screen and 2-megapixel camera, while running on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.