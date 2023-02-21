Pat Beverley is set to return to the Westside of Chicago that made him. After reaching a buyout, the point guard is headed to join his hometown Chicago Bulls, and assist in a playoff push.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Pat Bev will join the team after the Bulls waive a player. Beverley is expected to bring a new level of intensity to the Bulls’ locker room and court.

Beverley grew up in Chicago, attending John Marshall High School near the United Center. For his career, Beverly averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Beverley revealed that he had the opportunity to join the Golden State Warriors but opted to choose his hometown team.

“It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” Beverley said. “I figured I make a playoff push with the Bulls right now. The East kinda weak.”