The uber-successful Usher residency has announced a new set of dates. The R&B legend announced 15 new dates that will take his amazing show through October.

“It’s that time again!” Usher wrote on Twitter. “VEGAS, I’m back! By popular demand, I’ve added 15 NEW shows to my Vegas Residency through October 2023!“

The tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 am PT. There is also an accessible presale by texting (404) 737-1821.

It’s that time again! VEGAS, I’m back! By popular demand, I’ve added 15 NEW shows to my Vegas Residency through October 2023! Tickets go on sale this Saturday 2/25 at 10am PT ✨ Get yours early in the fan presale on Weds at 10am PT. Text (404) 737-1821 for the Presale password ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZJwrdSjHv7 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 20, 2023

The residency won’t be the only place you can see Usher Lovers & Friends festival will return on May 6, 2023 to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds to celebrate the continued development of the featured genres.

The incredible lineup will feature performances from over 45 artists, including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Nelly, Pitbull, as well as modern fan favorites Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and many more.

Tickets for the general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and VIP Cabana presale go on sale at www.loversandfriendsfest.com on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 AM PST, and any leftover tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 PM PST on the same day. Payment plans for layaways start at $19.99. Preferential viewing places, charging stations, a designated entry lane at the festival gate, air-conditioned restrooms, and more are all included in VIP packages. There are VIP cabanas with exclusive viewing sections and VIP services, such as meal coupons and some complimentary drinks, accelerated entrance, and more.