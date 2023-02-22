2 Chainz (The Enforcer) and NE-YO (Dance Monsters, Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding), both multi-hyphenate Grammy Award winners, have joined the third season of STARZ’s popular drama series BMF in recurring roles. The two join the series’ impressive run of guest stars, including Eminem, Serayah, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Snoop Dogg.

In his role as “Stacks,” 2 Chainz will portray an Atlanta native and distributor whose presence and wisdom command respect wherever he goes. Stacks, who adheres to the street code and is fiercely loyal and committed to supporting his family at all costs, questions Meech’s management style. “Rodney “Greeny” Green,” an Atlanta-based player who is all about making the bag, will be played by NE-YO. There is more to Greeny than what first meets the eye. He exudes confidence and an enterprising attitude.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television, alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins, and interim showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke.

