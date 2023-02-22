Pop superstar sensation, Ariana Grande, is returning to music with a remix of The Weeknd’s hit ‘Die For You’. The singer has not released new music since her 2020 ‘Positions’ album and fans can hardly wait for more.

The 29 year-old singer and actress has officially teamed up with her friend and collaborator, 33 year-old The Weekend, on a remix of his 2016 track ‘Die For You’ from the album ‘Starboy’.

The Grammy winner posted a viral clip of her editing her verse in the vocal booth on Tuesday where she sings, “You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry.”

She posted the video with a caption saying, “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made..”

It is unclear when fans should expect this remix as Grande is currently filming the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical ‘Wicked’, in which she plays Glinda. The hours are long and she is hyper focused on her character.

When asked by a TikTok user why she is no longer a singer, she replied: “Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day.”

Make no mistake, this is not Ariana and The Weekends first go around. The pair first teamed up on 2014’s ‘Love Me Harder’ from Ariana’s album ‘My Everything’. And in 2020, they duetted on ‘Off The Table’ on her LP ‘Positions’, while Ariana showcased her range on a remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ from his record ‘After Hours’.

Though she has taken time to lay low, in terms of original music, she recently reassured fans she is still very much a singer and reminded them of her vocal aptitude on a rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ from 1939 classic ‘Wicked’.