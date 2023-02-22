Boosie Badazz wants his followers to know that he loves Tupac. The Louisiana rapper was in Las Vegas and pulled up on the death location of the legendary rapper. On Instagram, he wrote, “T.I.P #2PAC U WAS EVERYTHING TO ME N MY N-GGA SALUTE.”

In the video, Boosie says, “This where 2Pac got shot right here. Rest up muthafucka. 2Pac got hit right here, the car pulled over right up there. ‘Pac, love that n-gga.”

One would wonder how Boosie feels about T.I. who once said he was a hybrid of 2Pac and other legendary rappers. Boosie Badazz is standing ten toes down against snitching and rats. Boosie once was planning a joint album with T.I., but is now nixing that, blasting The King of the South over a past case.

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self-proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case.

T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught in the early 2000s near ATL’s Lenox Mall, but Tip says Toot’s beyond-the-grave blessing made it ok to use his cousin and production collaborator a posthumous scapegoat.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s,’” he said. “After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafucking extradite me from here!’”

Returning to his online residency on VLAD TV, Boosie reflected on the moment and aired him out.

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a fucking rat too,” Boosie said. “I don’t spare no muthafuckin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”

Boosie added, “When I saw that, I think, ‘T.I. fucking lying.’ I think he went up there and just got to fucking talking. You think something happen at 17, 18 years old. You gon’ hold that in all them damn time? All this damn time for 20 some years, you gon’ hold that in? And it finally came out?”

If the story from Tip is true or false, Boosie will live like it’s a fact. Canceling the album. “My real fans like, ‘Boosie you the last one left. You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle, OG call me … ‘N*gga that album ain’t coming out.’”

You can hear it from Boosie below.