After inking a new one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner has returned to the WNBA court.

The Mercury dropped a new set of pictures in the gym working on her craft. The caption was noted, “There she is.”

Griner’s new deal was announced on Tuesday, signing for one-year at $165,100.

“It’s a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023,” general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. “We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed.

“We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly. This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us.”