Chris Brown Responds to Claims That He Didn’t Allow Black Women in His VIP Section in London Club

Chris Brown Responds to Claims That He Didn’t Allow Black Women in His VIP Section in London Club

Over the weekend, Chris Brown was accused of not allowing Black women in his section at a club in London.

One of the accusers took to social media, where she posted a video of what happened. Brown is on the European leg of his BREEZY tour for his 10th studio album.

One of the women in the video said that thousands of girls lined up to get into the club and when they were inside, they tried to get into Chris Brown’s VIP section but were denied despite being on the VIP guest list.

Advertisement

“We were supposed to go see Chris Brown,” one woman said in the video. “We got there, and there were thousands of girls lined up. Also, they claimed to be on the VIP guest list.”

She then said they told her no Black girls would be allowed in the section.

I mean it’s Chris Brown what did they expect? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/xmihWaDrjt — chakra khan (@Phind_) February 18, 2023

Brown then responded to the accusations on Sunday on his Instagram story. “STOP IT” he captioned a picture of him in his section with Black women. “I have black queens all around me. THOP REACHING,” he added.

One of the women from the video responded to Brown’s statement that their accusations had nothing to do with him.

“That video had absolutely nothing to do with Chris Brown,” she said. “The only reason why his name was mentioned was because we were going to a club where he was hosting at.”

Brown then reposted the clip, writing, “CRAZY that I have to have receipts. LOVE OUTWEIGHS THE HATE OVER HERE!”