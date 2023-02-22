Fat Joe recently spoke live on Instagram about Papa Johns OREO® Cookie Papa Bites, the ideal comfort food that’s worth breaking your New Year’s resolutions for.

The OREO® Cookie Papa Bites are made with fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough that is filled with crumbled chocolate cookies. They are then freshly baked and provided with a side of sweet icing for dipping or drizzling.

These ooey-gooey Papa Bites are among a variety of new sweet and savory sharing sides from Papa John’s. They are the ideal shareable side that goes excellently with pizza and adds an extra burst of flavor for a low price.

Fat Joe spoke with The Source about the new collaboration and what is his go-to order for a big game.

What let you know Papa John’s was a good partnership for you?

Fat Joe: I’ve always been a fan of Papa Johns’s, so there was already organic love and respect there. But I need to give a special shoutout to my brother Shaq for putting me on to the new additions to the menu and sending me a few boxes of pizza and the OREO® Cookie Papa Bites. Shaq owns several Papa John’s franchises and he’s a smart businessman, so he played a key role.

The Oreo Cookie Papa Bites are unique, what was your experience like when you first tasted them?

They are just as fire as the Papa John’s pizza. When I opened the box, the OREO® Cookie Papa Bites looked like they were straight out of a commercial, from the filing to the icing. I broke my New Year’s resolution to eat these, but I’m not gonna lie, it was worth it. Shaq knew exactly what he was doing when he sent over those boxes to me.

Super Bowl just passed, what would you order for a big game from Papa John’s alongside these Oreo Cookie Papa Bites?

I would order Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza for myself and the family. But the pizza sauce and the dough hand-stuffed with extra cheese are incredible and, when you pair that with the OREO® Cookie Papa Bites, it’s just the perfect combination.

Speaking of the big game, you recently hit the Chiefs game and delivered a performance. How was that experience?

Kansas City showed me so much love at the AFC Championship game and I had a great time even though it was freezing. The Chiefs played a hell of a game in the Super Bowl, though, and I respect Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and entire team for showing toughness with their backs against the wall. I’m proud to say that I performed at the home of the Super Bowl champions.

You are hitting Rolling Loud. Could we expect some new music from you in the future?

Right now, I’m mainly focusing on my projects in the film and TV space. I have a show that I’m hosting on STARZ that I’m executive producing alongside my brothers Diddy and LeBron James, so we’ll be launching that sometime soon. My memoir is also being converted into a TV series on Showtime and I’m starring alongside Susan Sarandon in an animated comedy series on FOX. I’m also working on a one-man theatrical show, so I got my hands full.