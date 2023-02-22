After multiple sold-out shows Future will hit the road with a New Line Up, which includes Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and Dess Dior.

After a three-year hiatus, Future hit the road for his Future and Friends “One Big Party” Tour this January. With the enormous global success of his last two albums, Future had a new catalog to perform for his undeniably loyal Hendrix Army. The multi-talented entertainer, songwriter, and (Freebandz) Music Executive was ready to celebrate his success with his fans. He also wanted to allow up-and-coming artists to shine via his massive audience. Along with newcomers, superstar artists such as Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Jeezy Polo G, Est Gee, and more were all part of the lineup. Adding a familiar electrifying energy in each arena, hometown stars in each city also performed. It was magical and the perfect time to celebrate what has been a monumental streak of success for Future.

No one had a more impactful year than Future. The hip-hop icon’s “I Never Liked You” album was the highest-selling album in 2022. Future is the only artist to chart a song every week in 2022. In addition, he was Variety Magazine’s Collaborator of the year for his work with Tems, Lil Baby, Drake, and more. “I Never Liked You” surpassed one billion Spotify streams. On the personal side, his non-profit foundation, Freewishes, was recognized as one of the country’s leading philanthropic organizations servicing the youth, senior citizen community, and families in need. Indeed, there has been a lot to celebrate for the legendary artist and his Freebandz label and team.

The “One Big Party Tour” transformed into an opportunity for Future to connect with his fans on a personal level. Still, he was taken aback by all the love and support from his fanbase. The shows sold out, and the fans showed out.

“The One Big Party Tour has been life-changing,” said Future. “It helps me connect with my fans in ways that are unimaginable. The success and energy from the shows brought such excitement that I want to continue this tour for my fans in more cities. I want to create an experience that forever stays in their memories. I will continue to expand by touring for all my fans around the world and elevate my shows across the globe each time I go out. I’m thankful to my fans for their priceless love and unconditional support! Let’s win again together as ONE.—”

The One Big Party Tour is brought to you by AG Entertainment.