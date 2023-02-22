Lil Nas X Teases ‘Montero’ Follow-up for This Summer, Stating “I Have To Go Bigger Than Before!”

Lil Nas X Teases ‘Montero’ Follow-up for This Summer, Stating “I Have To Go Bigger Than Before!”

The Lithia Springs, Georgia native released his highly-anticipated debut album in September of 2021, with standout features from Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Elton John. The project’s lead single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” went completely viral, boasting over 521 million views on Youtube and counting.

On Monday, Feb. 20th, on President’s Day, Lil Nas X surprised his fans by doing a surprise Q&A on Twitter. During the exchange, the superstar answered some questions about the arrival of his second studio album.

Lil Nas X responds, “Most likely summer,” but was hesitant to unveil any further details. Of course, when you’re this big, you have to keep some things a surprise.

When asked how many songs he might have on the project, Lil Nas X reveals, “idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick.”

take your time but also hurry the hell up 😭 — fiddy (@nasxfiddy) February 20, 2023

Regarding the type of music, fans can be excited to know there will be more upbeat records this time. One fan asked Lil Nas X if he could make another sad song, to which he responded, “I didn’t make many of those, I been too happy lately.”

but what happened to down souf hoes….? — Iconic Khris 🪄⚜️ (@SneakyNas) February 20, 2023

While it’s been a year and a half since the release of his first project, Lil Nas X reminds fans that perfection takes time. One fan commented, “take your time but also hurry the hell up,” to which Nas responded, “it’s mostly planning now. i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this shit. i have to go bigger than before!”

One thing for sure, fans can expect the leaked track with Saucy Santana, “Down Souf Hoes,” can be found on the forthcoming album.



