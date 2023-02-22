Netflix has announced the release date for Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique’s first stand-up special with the streamer. The special, My Name is Mo’Nique, is set for release on April 4.

The special’s synopsis reads:

Mo’Nique delivers a career defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh till you cry stories as well as soul bearing emotion, Mo’Nique promises that by the end of the show you will understand why she is the way she is, and true to form, she delivers. From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi’s warnings about men, to why she “ACCEPTS” the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo’Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.

The special is directed by L. Frazier, with Sidney Hicks and Monique Hicks serving as executive producers.

Advertisement

Additionally, Mo’Nique will return to Netflix in the film The Deliverance, created by Lee Daniels.