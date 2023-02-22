Over the weekend, it was confirmed in a post to her 5.4 million IG followers that popular OnlyFans model Diana Deets, who is better knowns as “Coconut Kitty,” was found dead in an apparent suicide. Her age is still yet to be confirmed.

The post read, “It’s unfair. Life is unfair. We wish you guys could get to know her the way her friends and family did. See, she was such a light to this world. Truly she was always glowing. You could never slow that girl down. She was so hard headed and strong, but also just so kind with the biggest heart we have ever known. She was always trying to lift everyone up around her. She wanted everyone to win.”

Deets claimed to be 24 years old for many years and in an exposé by Rolling Stone, it was discovered that she edited her photos considerably, which led to allegations that she was baiting pedophiles. In the article, Deets related the creation of her Coconut Kitty character to her visual art, explaining, “I wanted to make something that looked like a real-life anime character, small chin, big eyes, that was made in my likeness, because I use a picture of myself and I edit it. I just wanted to create a fantasy, just a character. And I was able to hide my identity and still make money off my art.”

Deets was also accused of luring younger women to join OnlyFans, but in her response stated, “I wouldn’t do anything in an unsafe environment, and I wouldn’t attend myself if I was unsafe. And I wouldn’t do that to someone else if it was unsafe for them.”