A new pic from behind bars of “Menace Of Memphis” Pooh Shiesty, who is serving time for weapons possession in the furtherance of various crimes. He’s currently serving a five year and three month sentence in federal prison. His latest IG post shows he’s in good spirits, captioning,

King Shiesty tappin in from the middle of the pennititary aka Hell where they say i cant go , jailing no telling !! i still remain Untouched , Millions still in double digits ! tell google fix my networth we can verify that shit right now yeah im locked up not fucked up , i was 21 up 8 figures jayZ cant even relate my money tripple my followers. stop playing with my name before i buy one of you for sale ass niggas you niggas ANYTHING! I put on for this Choppa Gang shit everyday , twice on Sundays im on the same shit from Tokio to Tennesse , ain go fed to start getting scared aint no nigga never played with me free or in jail. Im still the Menace of Memphis , Still the King no matter what jungle , Slick almost the same nigga just a lil mo powerful Yk Talm bout baby larry hoover lol , how you let a nigga in the feds outdue you ? You nigga cant beat me at crawling backwards. you gone have to get yo hand , knife , andd gun game up before you can do some with me stop playing so much ! for my fans , supporters , love ones holding me down everyday , keep keeping it solid i promise it dont get unnoticed i see everything and got some special for all word is law. The rest of you pussies dead ! keep hating , false advertising , back biting , and counting me out, it up and stuck like a tree house. im touching down to terrorize i gotta dorito on my shoulder im going 100% flamboyant on you fucking clowns ! its all bad for you wild ass niggas ” ALL EYES ON SHIEST