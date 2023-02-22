Are wedding bells ringing? A source let RadarOnline in that Rihanna is eager to marry A$AP Rocky.

“Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna’s main focus at the moment,” the source said. “Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too.”

The source states Rihanna is hoping for Baby No. 2 to be a girl, but ultimately want three to four children in total. “Rihanna would love to have a girl next — she and A$AP even have names picked out already.”

Rihanna and A$AP are reportedly planning for an “over-the-top” wedding in Barbados where she is able to “run around barefoot.” Invitees are expected to be The Carters, Adele, and more.

Rihanna stepped out with A$AP Rocky to celebrate her 35th birthday. TMZ spotted the two headed to Giorgia Baldi in Santa Monica, which was prepped with decorations to celebrate the special occasion.

The A-list couple was joined by Rihanna’s bestie Melissa Forde and her brother Rorrey Fenty.

Rihanna celebrating her 35th birthday 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/iYgMmRiHs0 — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) February 21, 2023

Rihanna arriving at Giorgio Baldi for her birthday party last night 💖 pic.twitter.com/1zz9O1DjbO — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 21, 2023

Rihanna leaving her birthday party last night 😍 pic.twitter.com/KZCuaJsAu7 — love (@love95604) February 21, 2023

Rihanna’s birthday celebration comes before a second dose of motherhood. Last week, Rihanna hit the pages of British Vogue, and she killed every single one of those pictures. Fresh off her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna’s story highlights what her journey into motherhood is like, summarizing it as a “headf**k.”

“You don’t sleep. At all,” Rihanna said. “Not even if you wanted to.”

She added, “Man, you’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to reveal their son’s name. He was born in May 2022, and the delivery was an intimate affair.

“It was just us as parents and our baby,” Rihanna said.. “You’re like, ‘They trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just … going home?’”

Rihanna didn’t know that she was pregnant again during the interview, but she mentioned she was open to more children.