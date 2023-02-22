Nate McMillan has been fired from the head coaching spot of the Atlanta Hawks. The team will now look for a replacement, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder tops the list.

Currently, the Hawks sit at 29-30 in the East and will play under interim head coach Joe Prunty.

The initial belief was a split of the team and coach this summer, but with a potential playoff run in mind, the team jump-started the coaching search.

Advertisement

This is the Hawks’ second important leadership change this season. Travis Schlenk stepped down as president of basketball operations on December 21, allowing Landry Fields to become the franchise’s main basketball decision-maker.

During his tenure, McMillan had a 99-80 record.