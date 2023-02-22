SOURCE SPORTS: Charles Barkley Says Kareem, Jordan, and Lebron Are All the Goats

SOURCE SPORTS: Charles Barkley Says Kareem, Jordan, and Lebron Are All the Goats

NBA Hall of Famer and current NBA analyst Charles Barkley has the credentials to back up any statements in a GOAT debate. For him, it’s simple, the conversation for the Greatest of All Time should be broken down into segments.

Speaking on a recent NBA on TNT broadcast, Chuck believes we have three goats: Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James. Each of them presided over the eras they played in because basketball and the league is an evolving game.

“Kareem was the greatest in his generation, MJ was the greatest in his generation, and LeBron’s been the greatest in his generation. You can’t compare eras. It’s impossible.”

Advertisement

Will that stop the debate? Of course, not. It will rage on across social media and sports debate shows for the rest of eternity.