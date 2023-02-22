T.I. is not here for Boosie Badazz’s comments about him potentially snitching and being a rat. In case you missed it, Boosie canceled a joint album he was working on with T.I. citing the rapper could be an informant.

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self-proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case.

T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught in the early 2000s near ATL’s Lenox Mall, but Tip says Toot’s beyond-the-grave blessing made it ok to use his cousin and production collaborator a posthumous scapegoat.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s,’” he said. “After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafucking extradite me from here!’”

Returning to his online residency on VLAD TV, Boosie reflected on the moment and aired him out.

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a fucking rat too,” Boosie said. “I don’t spare no muthafuckin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”

If the story from Tip is true or false, Boosie will live like it’s a fact. Canceling the album. “My real fans like, ‘Boosie you the last one left. You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle, OG call me … ‘N*gga that album ain’t coming out.’”

You can hear it from Boosie below.

T.I. would hit Instagram and tell Boosie to Pull up on him.

“Yeah so… Idk if it’s you or ya ‘OG Uncle’ that needs to see it… but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!!” T.I. wrote. “My number the same & my address the same my n**ga. To get on da net & speak on shit you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!!

“I’d NEVER speak ‘certain disrespect’ on your name/reputation bout a ‘IF’ homie… da convict code say When in doubt…pull the paperwork out!!! & ‘IF’ you ain’t did that… Now…Idk what type of time you on but I say again… ‘IF’ it was a question or confusion bout anything I said you could’ve called and asked… so u can report back & tell ya ‘OG’ …or you could’ve pulled up & checked the blk & white like I’m offering now.”

You can read T.I.’s full response below.